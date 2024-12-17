Pause + Pray

Heart of Desire

hands folded in prayer

Reflect

In episode four of Franciscan Media’s Off the Page podcast, Sister Ilia Delio, OSF, brilliantly talks about the integral connection between prayer and desire. Prayer, she says, can help us to “reset the button of desire” as we move deeper into our own hearts toward the God who resides there, in the deepest place of our being.

Pray

What do I desire, Lord? What’s beneath it all?
I’d like to say it’s you, but then why my restlessness? Why anxiety and discontent?
Maybe there’s something in the way, of my deepest desire,
something in my heart or mind damming parts of my spirit. 
Or am I just being hard on myself?
I do that often, as you know, unable to accept my own acceptance,
clouded by my own judgment of myself. 
I know I cannot be fully aware of your living in me,
but I want to awaken more to this oneness, this truth.
“Reset my button of desire” if need be, my Lord.
I know my desires can feel convoluted—messy and conflicted.
But know this: I desire to desire you.

Act

Contemplate St. Francis of Assisi’s words throughout your day today, “Let us always make a home and a dwelling place there for him who is the Lord God Almighty, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

