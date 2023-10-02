Falling Upward

Reflect

The days are getting shorter and the trees are losing their leaves. Fall always brings with it a sense of reflection as the year is winding down. How do you use this time to deepen your prayer life?

Pray

God of every season,

you give us autumn as a reward

for surviving the summer heat.

I will not take this time for granted.

Though the days are shorter,

my need for peace grows deeper—

and I know it is a peace

that only you can bring.

Overhead I see the migrating birds

and a withering sun struggling

to warm the earth.

I, too, need the warmth

that your grace provides.

In this cherished season,

let your light find me in the growing darkness.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody whose moods are dictated by the seasons. A prayerful word can go far for a soul in need.