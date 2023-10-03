Love Never Fails

Reflect

When we lose someone we love, it can feel like the hole left in our heart is never going to heal. And, unfortunately, that is true. There will be days when it will feel a little less painful and others when it feels as raw and open as when it first happened. All we can do to try and fill that hole is to remember the love we shared. For love never dies.

Pray

Lord,

Walk with me as I

journey this path of grief.

Help me deal with both

the ups and the downs,

the good days and the bad.

May I remember that

at the center of all those feelings

is love.

Amen.

Act

Give yourself time to sit with some memories of those you have lost. Embrace whatever emotions it brings.