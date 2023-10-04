Pause + Pray

To Comfort God’s People

Child crying

Reflect

“Comfort, give comfort to my people,” says the Lord to Isaiah. And although the context is different, I know he says it to me too.

Pray

I want to comfort your people, God.
I want to reassure them and away their wipe away their tears.
I want to be your hands and feet and voice in this world.
But my hands are shaky, and my feet are unsteady.
My voice is timid and not strong.
I am willing to empty myself,
so your strength can flow through me.
Help me, Jesus.
Amen.

Act

Find someone you can comfort today. Ask God to help you eagerly provide whatever is needed—time, compassion, or material assistance.

Colleen Arnold, MD
Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity.
