Reflect

Time and time again, we see how the saints willingly put themselves aside and chose to suffer alongside with and for others. Suffering and sacrifice becomes a blessing, not a burden.

Pray

Jesus,

Change my perspective,

and transform my heart.

My daily sacrifices and my profound sufferings

can be stressful

or they can be transformed into service.

I unite them to you for the love of others.

Amen.

Act

What areas of your life, your ways of thinking, or your behavior needs a shift in mindset? Make one small positive change and see how the ripples move outward in your life.