Reflect
Time and time again, we see how the saints willingly put themselves aside and chose to suffer alongside with and for others. Suffering and sacrifice becomes a blessing, not a burden.
Pray
Jesus,
Change my perspective,
and transform my heart.
My daily sacrifices and my profound sufferings
can be stressful
or they can be transformed into service.
I unite them to you for the love of others.
Amen.
Act
What areas of your life, your ways of thinking, or your behavior needs a shift in mindset? Make one small positive change and see how the ripples move outward in your life.