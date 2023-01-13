Pause + Pray

Dare to Speak Out

Woman with bullhorn

Reflect

When children are little we tell them to use their words to express their feelings. We do that because it’s important to speak up and be heard. Sometimes, those childhood lessons are ones that can ring true even as we grow older.

Pray

Lord, help us find the courage to speak up when we feel it is needed.
Inspire us to use our words to lift others up or to counter injustices we see.
Remind us that words matter and have the power to change minds and hearts.

Act

Speak up when you feel strongly about something. Don’t stay silent. Use your words.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Connnect

28 W. Liberty Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request