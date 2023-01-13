Dare to Speak Out

Reflect

When children are little we tell them to use their words to express their feelings. We do that because it’s important to speak up and be heard. Sometimes, those childhood lessons are ones that can ring true even as we grow older.

Pray

Lord, help us find the courage to speak up when we feel it is needed.

Inspire us to use our words to lift others up or to counter injustices we see.

Remind us that words matter and have the power to change minds and hearts.

Act

Speak up when you feel strongly about something. Don’t stay silent. Use your words.