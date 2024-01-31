Praying Twice

Reflect

Ephesians 5:18–19 counsels us “to be filled with the Spirit, addressing one another [in] psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and playing to the Lord in your hearts.” When we sing, we pray twice. Singing joyful hymns and carols elevates our spirits and connects us with God and our fellow singers. Make a joyful noise as you sing your favorite hymns, carols, or popular music.

Pray

God who fills the earth with beauty and song,

Awaken us to the sounds of creation.

Fill our spirits with joy as we sing praise

For the gift of life and the wonder of creation.

Let our songs lift the spirits of those around us

And join us with the hymn of the universe.

Amen.

Act

What is your favorite hymn, carol, or popular song? Take time to sing songs of praise and joy. Take time to sing your prayers of gratitude and love for God and the world.