Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Praying Twice

young woman praying

Reflect

Ephesians 5:18–19 counsels us “to be filled with the Spirit, addressing one another [in] psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and playing to the Lord in your hearts.” When we sing, we pray twice. Singing joyful hymns and carols elevates our spirits and connects us with God and our fellow singers. Make a joyful noise as you sing your favorite hymns, carols, or popular music.

Pray

God who fills the earth with beauty and song,
Awaken us to the sounds of creation.
Fill our spirits with joy as we sing praise
For the gift of life and the wonder of creation.
Let our songs lift the spirits of those around us
And join us with the hymn of the universe.
Amen.

Act

What is your favorite hymn, carol, or popular song? Take time to sing songs of praise and joy. Take time to sing your prayers of gratitude and love for God and the world.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content