Reflect

Some don’t want to hear that the material world is sacred, because they’d rather exploit it. But scientists have sent a clear wake-up call. To summarize briefly: the greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide) trap the sun’s heat, melting the polar ice caps and warming the oceans. As sea levels rise, disastrous weather results, a preview of the wide-spread drought and massive flooding that could destroy coastal areas and islands.

Pray

Read, slowly and thoughtfully, Psalm 65, adding to this praise of the Creator anything you’d like.

Act

Each person can do one small part to contribute to the healing and protection of our earth, air and water, the only home we have. Spend some time thinking about what your part might be—then begin.