Countering Violence

Reflect
Every day there are reports of violence on the news. And while the incidents range in scope and size, they all leave damage and suffering in their wake. Such violence stands in sharp contrast to the beauty of life that God created.
Pray
Dear God,
in the face of all the violence
in the world today,
help me to be a voice
and example of peace.
May I be strong enough
to stand up against situations
and people
that contribute to violence in society.
Amen.
Act
Speak out regarding situations that you believe contribute to violence in society.