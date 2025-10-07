Countering Violence

Reflect

Every day there are reports of violence on the news. And while the incidents range in scope and size, they all leave damage and suffering in their wake. Such violence stands in sharp contrast to the beauty of life that God created.

Pray

Dear God,

in the face of all the violence

in the world today,

help me to be a voice

and example of peace.

May I be strong enough

to stand up against situations

and people

that contribute to violence in society.

Amen.

Act

Speak out regarding situations that you believe contribute to violence in society.