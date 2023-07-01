Pause + Pray

A Matter of Trust

Reflect

If you look at the life of Jesus in the Gospels, you’ll find miracles, teachings, prayers, and a map for how to live. How many times does Jesus say something along the lines of, “Go your faith has made you well”? The Gospel comes down to Jesus calling his followers to trust in him through faith.

Pray

My God,
I have faith,
but how well am I trusting?
Am I willing to let go of
my career,
my family,
my dreams,
my health,
my talents,
my purpose?
Am I willing to let go so that you can give?
I can only go so far; the rest is faith.
Amen.

Act

Read the Gospel story of Jairus’ daughter. What stands out to you about trust? Where are you lacking in trust. Give one of those places up to God today.

