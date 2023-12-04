A Faithful ‘Yes’

Reflect

Mary’s “yes” changed the world. How might we, too, humbly say yes to God, and then cultivate the mystery we have received? Are we willing to go on that journey?

Pray

God,

Help me become more like your servant Mary, who held and carried a mystery bestowed

as she journeyed a dangerous path.

However uncomfortable, shocked, or confused, she did not fold to fear.

She nurtured the gift you gave, then again had the courage to let go,

surrendering the One she loved and raised to a hurting world

in need of saving.

Through one faithful yes and one willing heart arose grace unspeakable:

the light of the world.

Act

Today, when challenges reveal themselves or when difficult emotions arise, consider what it looks like to say yes to the journey you’re on and take another faithful step.