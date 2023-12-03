Pursuing Peace

Reflect

On the first Sunday of Advent, Isaiah speaks of a day in which they will “beat their swords into plowshares” and nations will “learn war no more.” That seems like an impossible dream. Yet, without a dream, hope dies. You can set the prophet’s dream in motion by becoming a peacemaker in your relationships, citizenship, and social media comments. You can enter every relationship, asking God to make you an instrument of peace.

Pray

God, make me an instrument of your peace.

Let me bring peace to the world, one moment at a time.

Let me speak words of truth, guided by love,

And be a prophet of healing and reconciliation.

Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me

As I rejoice in the beauty of the earth and your presence in every person.

In the peacemaker’s name.

Amen.

Act

Francis of Assisi greeting everyone with the words, “May the peace of the Lord be with you.” In the course of the day, greet others with God’s peace, silently or in words of blessing. Endeavor to bring peace to every moment, relationship, and situation, and pray that swords be beaten into plowshares and nations learn war no more.