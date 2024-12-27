National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception named a Jubilee Year site

(OSV News) — The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, the nation’s patronal church, has been named a special place of pilgrimage for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year 2025, the theme for which is “Pilgrims of Hope.”
The designation — made by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ administrative committee and announced Dec. 16 — enables pilgrims to gain the Jubilee Year indulgence.
USCCB president Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services said in a media release issued by the shrine that “visiting the basilica is a powerful way to take advantage of the grace of the Jubilee and to be filled with the hope that flows from the embrace of our Mother.”
Basilica rector Msgr. Walter Rossi said he was “grateful to the Administrative Committee for the privilege of designating Mary’s Shrine as a special place of pilgrimage for the Holy Year.
“This honor will provide a moment of grace for all ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ during the Jubilee Year and will be especially beneficial to those who are unable to travel to Rome to pass through the Holy Doors and obtain the Jubilee Indulgence.”
The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that sin incurs a “double consequence.” While the sacrament of reconciliation restores men and women to grace and “intimate friendship” with God, the church teaches that “temporal punishment of sin remains.” This requires purification through works of mercy, charity, prayer and penance to complete the soul’s conversion. Such temporal punishment can also be remitted, in whole or in part, through indulgences granted by the church.
Pope Francis issued a May 13 decree specifying the ways in which the Jubilee Year indulgence can be obtained.
Conditions include true repentance, freedom from any affection for sin, a spirit of charity, receiving the sacraments of reconciliation and holy Communion, and praying during the Jubilee Year for the pope’s intentions.
In addition, pilgrims must make either a pilgrimage or pious visit to one of the designated Jubilee sites in the world. Those unable to travel — such as cloistered orders, as well as the elderly, the infirm and their caretakers, and the incarcerated — can obtain the indulgence through prayer, including the Lord’s Prayer (Our Father) and the Profession of Faith, and the offering up of their sufferings. The indulgence will also be extended to the faithful who carry out works of mercy and penance.
The national shrine, open every day of the year, provides four daily Masses from Monday through Saturday, and seven Masses (including the vigil) on Sunday. Confession is available five hours each day.
The basilica is the largest Roman Catholic church in North America and among the 10 largest in the world. Among those visiting the shrine have been two saints, John Paul II and Mother Teresa of Kolkata, and two other popes, Benedict XVI and Francis.
By Gina Christian | OSV News
