St. Francis Prayed for Peace

Francis of Assisi may not have written the words of the Peace Prayer attributed to him, but he certainly lived them. Everyone who is able to read and understand these words, moreover, readily sees that they communicate the heart of the Gospels and capture what is most essential in the world’s great religions. So we see, the Peace Prayer of St. Francis is a deep well of spiritual wisdom. We are wise to visit this well often.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “A Look at the Peace Prayer of St. Francis“

by Jack Wintz, OFM