Promise of the Promised Land

It wasn’t until God’s people utilized the lesson from the desert that they made Jericho’s walls fall to the ground. It wasn’t until the apostles entered the upper room that the Holy Spirit fell upon them. And it could be that your period of desolation will ultimately strengthen you spiritually. Your prayers will fall to earth with a force more resounding than the crumbling of Jericho’s walls, beginning the storming of the gates of heaven by a multitude greater than the population of Israel or the first converts on Pentecost.

All this is to say: God could be using desolation in your spiritual life to prepare you for something great on earth, but we know for sure that his ultimate plan is to use it as a means to bring us to heaven.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Your Prayer Life: Looking at the Big Picture“

by Martin J.P. Gianotti