Minute Meditations

Promise of the Promised Land

person sitting in the dessert, surrounded by sand dunes, covered by a blanket.

It wasn’t until God’s people utilized the lesson from the desert that they made Jericho’s walls fall to the ground. It wasn’t until the apostles entered the upper room that the Holy Spirit fell upon them. And it could be that your period of desolation will ultimately strengthen you spiritually. Your prayers will fall to earth with a force more resounding than the crumbling of Jericho’s walls, beginning the storming of the gates of heaven by a multitude greater than the population of Israel or the first converts on Pentecost. 

All this is to say: God could be using desolation in your spiritual life to prepare you for something great on earth, but we know for sure that his ultimate plan is to use it as a means to bring us to heaven.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Your Prayer Life: Looking at the Big Picture
by Martin J.P. Gianotti

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles