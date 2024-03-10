Our Father, Ourselves

The Our Father expresses our unity with all other Christians. Jesus does not tell us to call God simply “My Father” but “Our Father.” This subtle first word of the Lord’s Prayer reminds us that Christianity is not a religion of our own isolated, private relationship with God. Jesus did not come to save us as islands separate from one another. In reconciling us to God, Christ reconciles us to each other. He unites us as brothers and sisters under one heavenly Father, our Father.

Therefore, the Our Father is truly a prayer of the whole family of God, expressing our unity with all our brothers and sisters in Christ throughout the world and throughout time.

—from the book Praying the Rosary Like Never Before: Encounter the Wonder of Heaven and Earth

by Edward Sri