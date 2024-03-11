Search
Mary Finds Us

In the empty spaces, Mary will meet you there. What I have learned mystifies me. I only need to allow the Blessed Mother to do what she wants to do: comfort me. It’s understandable why Mary, Untier of Knots, has become a part of our lives. My inability to concentrate, the grief I feel over the loss of a parent, over leaving a job of 25 years, have led me to a new place. I’ve been a “spiritual seeker” for a long time, and I thought I had to work hard to find my mother.

I had it backward. It is our mother who will never forget. It is our mother who will always find her child. Hand her your ribbon.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Mary, Untier of Knots
by Maureen O’Brien

