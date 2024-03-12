A Foundation Built on God

Jesus says, “Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things shall be yours as well” (Matthew 6:33). If God’s will is truly our first priority, the other areas of our lives tend to fall into place, because they are centered on the one sure foundation.

When we put our trust in the one who knows our needs far better than we do, all our desires and longings find a certain harmony, since they are centered around Christ. Thus, the call to conversion involves an ongoing turning back to God, as we entrust more of our lives to him and desire to live with him at the center of our hearts.

—from the book Praying the Rosary Like Never Before: Encounter the Wonder of Heaven and Earth

by Edward Sri