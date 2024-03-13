Search
Minute Meditations

God Is Close to Us

Father carrying child

Be at peace by living in the now. Only when we see the future as a positive reality does it become possible to live well in the present moment. St. Francis de Sales wrote that we should not worry about future events, but look forward to them “with perfect hope in the God to whom you belong. He will protect you. God has protected you thus far. Stay in God’s providential hands. And in those situations when you can’t walk (so to speak) God will carry you as a loving Father carries a small child.”

He taught what Jesus taught: Trust that God is closer to us than we are to ourselves.

—from the book Three Minutes with God: Reflections to Inspire, Encourage, and Motivate
by Monsignor Frank Bognanno

Three Minutes with God
