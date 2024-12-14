Advent with the Saints: Elijah

Search
One of the religious cable channels regularly runs old, and usually forgettable, movies about biblical heroes. Somewhere in that collection is probably one about the prophet Elijah made in the 1950s, but now unavailable. The prophet deserves better! He doesn’t rate a book of his own in the Hebrew Scriptures, but his exploits span the first and second books of Kings. There, he plays a key role in the salvation story.

Elijah fights to keep the traditional faith in God pure amidst attacks from worshipers of Baal. A scene worthy of Hollywood has him summon fire from heaven to consume an offering—and conveniently, the prophets of Baal! He’s also featured in a number of miracle stories. But of interest to us today are two other parts of his story: Elijah is depicted leaving the earth in a fiery chariot, implying that he did not die, and will return again.

Also, Elijah proclaims the “day of the Lord,” the end times’ fulfillment of God’s plan. The New Testament—in fact, Jesus himself—connects Elijah’s return with John the Baptist. In today’s Gospel Jesus describes John’s role, and hints at his own passion and death—a sober reminder of the shadow of the cross that looms over the crib.

—adapted from the book Advent with the Saints: Daily Reflections
by Greg Friedman, OFM

