Search
Close this search box.

Minute Meditations

Growth through Sacrifice

mom carrying child while working

We grow as persons by giving to others—by loving others—which always requires a free decision to give up something for someone else. Look into history. Abraham Lincoln made many personal sacrifices and faced much criticism because he was determined to make us one nation. In our own experience, isn’t it that self-sacrificing mom or dad we most admire? Their decision to sacrifice for their family or others has made them into truly great people who inspire us every day to become more giving and loving people.

We grow as persons each time we make even a small self-sacrifice in giving to another, in loving another. And then we begin to experience a most surprising by-product—inner peace.

—from the book Three Minutes with God: Reflections to Inspire, Encourage, and Motivate
by Monsignor Frank Bognanno

Three Minutes with God
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content