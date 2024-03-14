Growth through Sacrifice

We grow as persons by giving to others—by loving others—which always requires a free decision to give up something for someone else. Look into history. Abraham Lincoln made many personal sacrifices and faced much criticism because he was determined to make us one nation. In our own experience, isn’t it that self-sacrificing mom or dad we most admire? Their decision to sacrifice for their family or others has made them into truly great people who inspire us every day to become more giving and loving people.

We grow as persons each time we make even a small self-sacrifice in giving to another, in loving another. And then we begin to experience a most surprising by-product—inner peace.

—from the book Three Minutes with God: Reflections to Inspire, Encourage, and Motivate

by Monsignor Frank Bognanno