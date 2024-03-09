Search
Children of God, Heirs of Heaven

Padre Pio’s letter to Raffaelina Cerase, 1913: We have two lives. The natural one from Adam through the flesh is an earthly, corruptible life that we are fond of and that is full of base passions. The other life is the supernatural one from Jesus through baptism, so it is a spiritual, heavenly life that operates by virtue. A real transformation occurs in us through baptism: We die to sin and become one with

Jesus Christ in such a way that we share in his very own life. In baptism we receive the sanctifying grace that gives us a heavenly life. It makes us sons and daughters of God, brothers and sisters of Jesus, and heirs of heaven.

—from the book Padre Pio’s Spiritual Direction for Every Day
by Gianluigi Pasquale and Marsha Daigle-Williamson, PhD

Padre Pio's Spiritual Direction for Every Day
