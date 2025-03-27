Minute Meditations

‘Most High Glorious God!’

close up of the San Damiano Cross.

If you look closely at Christ on the San Damiano Cross, as painted on this cross, you will see that it is neither a bloody body nor one twisted in anguish. Rather his body is quite luminous, as if it were already his risen body, radiating the fullness of God. Instead of a crown of thorns, moreover, Christ’s head is surrounded by a glorious halo. And his body with outstretched arms appears to be ascending to heaven. In short, the image clearly suggests that it represents Jesus rising into glory.

If, indeed, this was the image of Christ which St. Francis was pondering as this prayer arose in his heart, it makes perfectly good sense that Francis would address Jesus as “Most high glorious God!” For all signs of glory are there.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Notes from a Friar: St. Francis’ Prayer before the Crucifix
by Roch Niemier, OFM

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles