If you look closely at Christ on the San Damiano Cross, as painted on this cross, you will see that it is neither a bloody body nor one twisted in anguish. Rather his body is quite luminous, as if it were already his risen body, radiating the fullness of God. Instead of a crown of thorns, moreover, Christ’s head is surrounded by a glorious halo. And his body with outstretched arms appears to be ascending to heaven. In short, the image clearly suggests that it represents Jesus rising into glory.

If, indeed, this was the image of Christ which St. Francis was pondering as this prayer arose in his heart, it makes perfectly good sense that Francis would address Jesus as “Most high glorious God!” For all signs of glory are there.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Notes from a Friar: St. Francis’ Prayer before the Crucifix“

by Roch Niemier, OFM