Hearts Conformed to Christ

It is true that St. Francis, with his whole heart, wanted to imitate his Lord and Master. One can easily point to outward similarities, particularly in the way he lived poverty and practiced humility. Yet what is more important is to penetrate Francis’ spirit.

Above all he wished to conform his heart to Christ, something he realized most clearly in gazing upon the Crucified Savior. In this way Francis sought to take into his heart, into his inner spirit, the poverty, humility, and charity so evident in Christ. Conformity for Francis meant a lifelong process of interior transformation. Conformity for Francis meant a heart that was humble. It meant poverty of spirit. It meant a compassion that reached everyone.

—from the book In the Footsteps of Francis and Clare

by Roch Niemier, OFM