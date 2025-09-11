Murray Bodo, OFM: “Being a peacemaker is a thankless task. You lay your life out there, and yet most of the time you’re the one that gets crushed between all the opposing forces. But, you’re trying to say that there is another way, and that’s what people saw in Francis of Assisi. He embraced people whom everyone else considered the enemy. He went to them. He tried to talk to them, trying to somehow bring peace. If you want to be a peacemaker you have to first of all become a peaceful person for yourself…and that’s a hard journey.”
Video: Why We Should Embrace Our Enemies
