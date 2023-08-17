Pause + Pray

Wild and Invasive

Wild flowers in a field.

Reflect

Consider the ways that plants grow on farms, in gardens, next to sidewalks, or deep in the woods. From giant trees to tiny houseplants, each plant is a neighbor that reveals the goodness of God.

Pray

God of all creation,
I am grateful to share space with beautiful plants.
Awaken me to wonder for the wildness of growing plants.
May I appreciate their beauty and goodness.
Help me to see what is invasive and to be aware
of what needs pruning and protection.
Show me how to be a good neighbor to the plants,
who help provide clean air for creatures like me.
Amen.

Act

Find a plant nearby, and tend to its needs: Offer it light, water, or pruning. Learn its name and where it is native to. As you do, consider that you are caring for another of God’s creatures, a neighbor in need.

Julia Walsh, FSPA
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content