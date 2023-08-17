Wild and Invasive

Reflect
Consider the ways that plants grow on farms, in gardens, next to sidewalks, or deep in the woods. From giant trees to tiny houseplants, each plant is a neighbor that reveals the goodness of God.
Pray
God of all creation,
I am grateful to share space with beautiful plants.
Awaken me to wonder for the wildness of growing plants.
May I appreciate their beauty and goodness.
Help me to see what is invasive and to be aware
of what needs pruning and protection.
Show me how to be a good neighbor to the plants,
who help provide clean air for creatures like me.
Amen.
Act
Find a plant nearby, and tend to its needs: Offer it light, water, or pruning. Learn its name and where it is native to. As you do, consider that you are caring for another of God’s creatures, a neighbor in need.