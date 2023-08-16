Reflect

Jesus told his disciples to never stop asking, seeking, and knocking on the door in prayer. This encouragement to be real and honest in prayer is the secret sauce to an authentic relationship with God. In other words, keep banging on the door.

Pray

God of my desires and longings,

You are always inviting me to bring my real, true self to you in prayer.

You are never put off by my real feelings or emotions.

Help me to remember to bring my true self to a relationship with you.

Amen.

Act

Ask yourself today: “Are there spaces in my life where I am not fully honest with God? Why or why not?”