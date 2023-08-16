Pause + Pray

Keep Banging on the Door

hand banging on door.

Reflect

Jesus told his disciples to never stop asking, seeking, and knocking on the door in prayer. This encouragement to be real and honest in prayer is the secret sauce to an authentic relationship with God. In other words, keep banging on the door.

Pray

God of my desires and longings,
You are always inviting me to bring my real, true self to you in prayer.
You are never put off by my real feelings or emotions.
Help me to remember to bring my true self to a relationship with you.
Amen.

Act

Ask yourself today: “Are there spaces in my life where I am not fully honest with God? Why or why not?”

Patricia Breen
Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
