Sunday Soundbite for January 8, 2023

Epiphany of the Lord

Cycle A

January 8, 2023

If one phenomenon marks our modern world it’s instant communication. The message you’re listening to is just one way we interact at the speed of light. Hello, I’m Franciscan Father Greg Friedman and this is the Sunday Soundbite for the Feast of the Epiphany.

I sat at a computer to write this short reflection and then someone took it—via the internet—to edit and prepare so that it might be heard on our website or over the radio waves. If you wish you could download the very text I originally typed. I still marvel at all the ways we can communicate today.

Today’s feast of the Epiphany of the Lord is a feast that celebrates communication. The Gospel we read today portrays Jesus, the Word Made Flesh revealed to the nations, as the wise men arrive to pay him homage. Whatever the historical facts behind the story, the message of faith is that God is reaching out to us, communicating to us the Word Made Flesh. That’s communication that has transformed human history.

God’s revelation in Jesus has a power surpassing all our modern technological “miracles,” because it speaks to our hearts. Are we listening? Are we open to the Word? Let’s become modern channels of God’s communication to the world in this new year, using our gifts—whatever they may be—to pass on the message of the Good News, that Love is born in our midst.