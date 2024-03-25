Search
Close this search box.

St. Anthony Messenger

Dear Reader: God Is the Artist

Photo of a hot potato

Though St. Francis of Assisi was, to his core, an institutional Catholic, he found God everywhere, not just under the roof of a church. The fog over the Umbrian Valley, the breeze at his back, the sunrise of an April morning: God is there; God is the artist. “All praise be yours, my Lord, through Sister Earth, our mother,” he wrote in his “Canticle of the Creatures.” It rattles me still that a 13th-century itinerant could be so forward-thinking in his care of our common home. I marvel at how easily he married his love for God and his appreciation for a world that God created. 

And while the subject of ecology is triggering for some as a political hot potato, it isn’t really a political issue at all. It’s a justice issue—certainly, a life issue. Do we not care for our children, siblings, parents, friends, and neighbors? As Francis taught us—and as Pope Francis continues to teach—the earth should be as valued as the family members in our home. 

“Given the complexity of the ecological crisis and its multiple causes,” Pope Francis wrote in 2015’s Laudato Si’, “we need to realize that the solutions will not emerge from just one way of interpreting and transforming reality.” 

Agreed. That’s why, in this issue, we approach the subject of care for our common home from different perspectives. But they both lead to one conclusion about our planet: Handle with care. 

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to St. Anthony Messenger!

Subscribe
Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content