Sharing the Word for May 20, 2023

Saturday of the Sixth Week of Easter

May 20, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 18:23-28

From Corinth Paul returned to Syrian Antioch and still another evangelizing journey.



Now there appears in Ephesus one Apollos. He was deeply versed in the Old Testament, knew about the Baptist and about Jesus. Yet he was only acquainted with John’s baptism. Aquila and Priscilla had to give him further basic instruction. Soon Apollos left Ephesus for Corinth and became a popular preacher about Jesus.



Apollos shows us that the Church of these early days was not the organized community that we know today. The role of many people had not yet been clarified. The fullness of Christian doctrine needed further elucidation. Yet the Spirit worked in this Church even as the Spirit works in the Church today. God brings growth in his own way.