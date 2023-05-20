Pause + Pray

Shalom

woman hugging man

Reflect

One of the great mysteries of life is the reality of trauma and unexplainable suffering in our world. When blindsided by this kind of darkness, we can come face-to-face with despair or a paralyzing sense of hopelessness. The goal oftentimes is to keep moving, even if it feels like descent, and to dare to trust God in the face of death.

Pray

How do I get back, my God? How do I return?
I was lucky to have experienced the goodness
of shalom, of perfect peace, a gift you gave then took away.
What does one do when reality reveals a glitch,
When life’s happiest moments now come with a sting,
When it feels everything now is lesser, grayer, lacking?
I’m afraid there is no return for this prodigal,
though I was not the one who left home.
Home—shalom—left me.
Still I will keep journeying, searching, even if I do not know where I am going.
One day, I believe, I trust, I know, I’ll see you running toward me again.

Act

When you feel lost or hopeless, consider envisioning the father in Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son running toward you to embrace you. Take a moment to reflect on this scene throughout your day.

Gather the Fragments
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content