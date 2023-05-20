Reflect

One of the great mysteries of life is the reality of trauma and unexplainable suffering in our world. When blindsided by this kind of darkness, we can come face-to-face with despair or a paralyzing sense of hopelessness. The goal oftentimes is to keep moving, even if it feels like descent, and to dare to trust God in the face of death.

Pray

How do I get back, my God? How do I return?

I was lucky to have experienced the goodness

of shalom, of perfect peace, a gift you gave then took away.

What does one do when reality reveals a glitch,

When life’s happiest moments now come with a sting,

When it feels everything now is lesser, grayer, lacking?

I’m afraid there is no return for this prodigal,

though I was not the one who left home.

Home—shalom—left me.

Still I will keep journeying, searching, even if I do not know where I am going.

One day, I believe, I trust, I know, I’ll see you running toward me again.

Act

When you feel lost or hopeless, consider envisioning the father in Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son running toward you to embrace you. Take a moment to reflect on this scene throughout your day.