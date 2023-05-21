Start with Compassion

Reflect
We are often our own worst critics, failing to extend compassion to ourselves when we would easily do so for a loved one. Use this prayer to find your center within God’s compassionate embrace.
Pray
God of mercy,
I feel so self-critical;
I never seem to do enough,
or be enough,
to satisfy myself.
Sometimes it is easier to have compassion
on everyone else.
Today I ask for the grace
to accept myself
as simply a little child
in need of love.
Amen.
Act
Close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Tenderly speak to yourself the words you need to hear, the way you would speak to a friend.