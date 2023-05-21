Pause + Pray

Start with Compassion

woman with glasses

Reflect

We are often our own worst critics, failing to extend compassion to ourselves when we would easily do so for a loved one. Use this prayer to find your center within God’s compassionate embrace.

Pray

God of mercy,
I feel so self-critical;
I never seem to do enough,
or be enough,
to satisfy myself.
Sometimes it is easier to have compassion
on everyone else.
Today I ask for the grace
to accept myself
as simply a little child
in need of love.
Amen.

Act

Close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Tenderly speak to yourself the words you need to hear, the way you would speak to a friend.

Nourishing Love 2
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content