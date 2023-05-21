Start with Compassion

Reflect

We are often our own worst critics, failing to extend compassion to ourselves when we would easily do so for a loved one. Use this prayer to find your center within God’s compassionate embrace.

Pray

God of mercy,

I feel so self-critical;

I never seem to do enough,

or be enough,

to satisfy myself.

Sometimes it is easier to have compassion

on everyone else.

Today I ask for the grace

to accept myself

as simply a little child

in need of love.

Amen.

Act

Close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Tenderly speak to yourself the words you need to hear, the way you would speak to a friend.