Embrace Change

It is said that the only constant in life is change. Sometimes that change can be easy and exciting. Other times it can be difficult and painful. Either way, we can always lean on God to help us through.

Jesus, help me to embrace changes in my life—both good and bad.
May I always look for the learning moments in those times and use those lessons to grow in faith.
Remember that you are always by my side throughout whatever comes my way.

Think of a period of change in your life and reflect on what you learned from it.

