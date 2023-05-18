He Gathers His Lambs

Reflect

“Like a shepherd he feeds his flock; in his arms he gathers the lambs, carrying them in his bosom.”—Isaiah 40:11

This verse from the prophet Isaiah presents God as a tender father and was one of St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s favorite verses. It actually helped her to develop her “Little Way”—the way of trusting that we are like little lambs needing the gentle care of God. St. Thérèse asserted that not all of us are destined for great things in a worldly sense; rather, many of us are called to live very ordinary lives, simply loving God and steadily doing his will.

Pray

St. Thérèse,

Please help me to trust in God as you did.

Help me to know that I am like a small lamb in God’s arms.

Help me to calmly and confidently love God

with all my heart and keep my focus on him.

Amen.

Act

Picture yourself as a small lamb in the arms of God—who is holding you with tender, unfathomable care. Know that this metaphor is spot-on and profound. Try embracing St. Thérèse’s Little Way by fully trusting in God.