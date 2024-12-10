Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Prayer for Heavy Hearts

woman resting her head on her hand with a heavy heart.

Reflect

In Matthew 6:34, it reads: “Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself.” Sage words, but how often do we fail to entrust the future to God? How quickly do we worry about what we cannot control?

Pray

God of love,
I struggle to greet the day sometimes 
because I am weighed down with worry.
In this uncertain world, I crave assurance.
In these unsteady times, I long for stability.
Let me breathe in your spirit, and hold it within me.
Let me exhale and remember that every breath is a gift.
Every morning is a blessing.
Every hour is an opportunity to find you.
And with that, I need not worry.
Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody who struggles with anxiety. Remind them that God is at the wheel. We need only enjoy the ride.

Prayer resources | Franciscan Media

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles