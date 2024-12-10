Prayer for Heavy Hearts

Reflect

In Matthew 6:34, it reads: “Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself.” Sage words, but how often do we fail to entrust the future to God? How quickly do we worry about what we cannot control?

Pray

God of love,

I struggle to greet the day sometimes

because I am weighed down with worry.

In this uncertain world, I crave assurance.

In these unsteady times, I long for stability.

Let me breathe in your spirit, and hold it within me.

Let me exhale and remember that every breath is a gift.

Every morning is a blessing.

Every hour is an opportunity to find you.

And with that, I need not worry.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody who struggles with anxiety. Remind them that God is at the wheel. We need only enjoy the ride.