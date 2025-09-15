Which Path Will You Take?

Reflect
María Natividad Venegas de la Torre (1868-1959) had a choice. The woman known as Madre Nati—the director of a Guadalajara hospital—could treat the soldiers entering the building with the same disrespect that their government showed Catholics. Or she could meet them with courtesy and hospitality. Mexico’s first female saint chose the latter path, and the hospital remained open throughout the uprising known as the Cristero Rebellion.
Pray
St. María,
many people with whom
I have to interact every day
don’t share my values.
May I learn
from your example,
and show them love
and charity
instead of anger.
Act
Offer your morning prayers for the person in your life you believe would least appreciate them.