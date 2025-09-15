Franciscan Media
Pause+Pray

Which Path Will You Take?

Reflect

María Natividad Venegas de la Torre (1868-1959) had a choice. The woman known as Madre Natithe director of a Guadalajara hospitalcould treat the soldiers entering the building with the same disrespect that their government showed Catholics. Or she could meet them with courtesy and hospitality. Mexico’s first female saint chose the latter path, and the hospital remained open throughout the uprising known as the Cristero Rebellion.

Pray

St. María,
many people with whom
I have to interact every day
don’t share my values.
May I learn
from your example,
and show them love
and charity
instead of anger.

Act

Offer your morning prayers for the person in your life you believe would least appreciate them.

