When Praying Feels Impossible

Reflect

Thomas Merton understood so much about the challenges of the engaged spiritual life. He wrote, “Prayer and love are really learned in the hour when prayer becomes impossible and your heart turns to stone”. Have you felt this, or are you feeling it now?

Pray

God, be with me now.

Today, there is pain.

I could even call it anguish.

I will continue to pray.

How I long to break through to you.

Help me to keep going until

I find you again, within me,

hidden in the hardness of my heart.

Act

The psalms are full of the human struggle of being in pain and trying to reach God. Today, open up to a page of the psalms and trust you will find the exact words that mirror your journey.