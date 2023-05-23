Pause + Pray

When Praying Feels Impossible

two small wood hearts

Reflect

Thomas Merton understood so much about the challenges of the engaged spiritual life. He wrote, “Prayer and love are really learned in the hour when prayer becomes impossible and your heart turns to stone”. Have you felt this, or are you feeling it now? 

Pray

God, be with me now.
Today, there is pain. 
I could even call it anguish.
I will continue to pray. 
How I long to break through to you. 
Help me to keep going until
I find you again, within me,
hidden in the hardness of my heart. 

Act

The psalms are full of the human struggle of being in pain and trying to reach God.  Today, open up to a page of the psalms and trust you will find the exact words that mirror your journey. 

Gather the Fragments
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content