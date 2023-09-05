What’s in God’s Plan?

Reflect

It takes trust—and often patience—to discern God’s plan for us. Zélie Guerin (1831-1877) initially believed she was called to be a woman religious, but poor health closed that door. She was a successful lacemaker when she met Louis Martin, and the two married just three months later. All five of Zélie and Louis’s daughters who lived to be adults became nuns—including St. Thérèse of Lisieux.

Pray

Saint Zélie Martin,

help me to discern when to act—

and when to be patient and wait on the Lord.

Act

Trust that God will make your path clear. Don’t rush a decision, regardless of what the world seems to demand.