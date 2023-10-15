What Does ‘Normal’ Look Like?

Reflect

There are no normal families. All families have their eccentricities, their conflicts and their virtues. Some families struggle more than others, but all of them need our prayers.

Pray

Lord,

by your incarnation

you became a brother to me.

You know the joys

of having a family.

You know the strains of family life

as well.

Bless my family today.

Mend what needs healing

and fortify our bond of love. Amen.

Act

When you make this prayer today, think of each member of your family, including those who are living and those who have gone to the Father. Thank God for the blessing of your family, and leave room for mercy in those places that need it.