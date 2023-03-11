We Are Found

Reflect

During Lent, as we are called to look more closely at the Stations of the Cross, we witness Jesus falling for the first time, and his mother being there. May this prayer remind you that Mary sees how heavy your own cross can be.

Pray

Dear Mary,

Perfect mother that you are,

when your child needed you the most,

you found him.

Help us trust that, as we buckle

under the weight of life’s burdens,

you come so near to us

that our sorrows

also become yours.

And we can keep going.

Act

Take some time to meditate on the Stations, and see how quickly in the story Mary appears