Pause + Pray

We Are Found

Closeup of statue of Mary

Reflect

During Lent, as we are called to look more closely at the Stations of the Cross, we witness Jesus falling for the first time, and his mother being there.  May this prayer remind you that Mary sees how heavy your own cross can be.

Pray

Dear Mary,
Perfect mother that you are,
when your child needed you the most,
you found him.
Help us trust that, as we buckle 
under the weight of life’s burdens,
you come so near to us 
that our sorrows 
also become yours.
And we can keep going.  

Act

Take some time to meditate on the Stations, and see how quickly in the story Mary appears

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content