Treat People Like Angels

Reflect

Mystic and activist Dorothy Day remarked that “I speak to people as if they were angels.” See the best in others, be the best to others, and bring out the best in others. Each encounter is an opportunity to help people become their best selves by addressing them as people of value, worth, and holiness.

Pray

God of holiness and love,

open my eyes to the angels in people I meet.

Let me speak words of love and healing,

and bring forth the best in them

by being my best to them.

Amen.

Act

Be mindful of every encounter today. You are on holy ground. Speak truth with love. Address people with respect, kindness, and good humor, most especially those whose behaviors challenge your patience and tolerance.