Reflect

The Italians have a popular phrase that goes, “Il dolce far niente,” or “the sweetness of doing nothing.” They practice this with their long lunch siestas with family, monthlong vacations in August, and in their lifestyle as a whole. They emphasize our God-given gift of rest.

Pray

My God,

Slow down my restless heart.

Focus my fidgety mind.

Ease up the tension in my body, mind, and spririt.

God waits for us in a place of childlike play,

encouraging relaxation and fun.

Spirit, shift my gaze to this sacred space.

Amen.

Act

Be intentional with rest today: Read, watch a movie or show, spend time with a hobby, maybe even simply take a nap. After your energy has been restored, offer a prayer of gratitude for the opportunity to hit the reset button.