Pause + Pray

The Sweetness of Doing Nothing

woman reading in a hammock

Reflect

The Italians have a popular phrase that goes, “Il dolce far niente,” or “the sweetness of doing nothing.” They practice this with their long lunch siestas with family, monthlong vacations in August, and in their lifestyle as a whole. They emphasize our God-given gift of rest. 

Pray

My God,
Slow down my restless heart.
Focus my fidgety mind.
Ease up the tension in my body, mind, and spririt.
God waits for us in a place of childlike play,
encouraging relaxation and fun.
Spirit, shift my gaze to this sacred space.
Amen.

Act

Be intentional with rest today: Read, watch a movie or show, spend time with a hobby, maybe even simply take a nap. After your energy has been restored, offer a prayer of gratitude for the opportunity to hit the reset button.

Guided by Saints journal
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content