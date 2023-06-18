The Power of One Small Thing

Reflect

There are so many challenges in our lives and world today—the environment, poverty, violence– that it can often seem overwhelming and cause us to get stuck in despair. But we must move forward and do something, no matter how small. Even a small pebble, when thrown in the water, can make a thousand ripples.

Pray

Dear God,

In the face of overwhelming challenges,

Remind me that it just takes one action

To begin making a difference.

Inspire in me the courage to take that first step.

Amen.

Act

Do one small thing for an issue that you care deeply about. That step may be as simple as learning more about that topic.