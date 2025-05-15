Pause + Pray

The Holiness of the Ordinary

woman commuting in a train to and from work

Reflect

Have you ever allowed God to use the ordinary circumstances of your day to direct your growth? The conversations you have at work, the interruptions from your children, the chores and responsibilities that feel like they’re just getting in the way of what you want to accomplish: They are all given by God’s providence for our holiness.

Pray

Loving Jesus,
who proclaimed,
“blessed are the meek,”
give me the grace to remain meek and humble
as you direct the course of my day.
Help me to see that the perceived interruptions
are truly your intervention in my life.
Change my heart to recognize
that a change in plans is an opportunity 
to say no to myself, and yes to you.
Amen

Act

Take time in a nightly examen to go over the day’s events to see how God is leading you more deeply in relationship with him through your everyday interactions.

Franciscan Media newsletters
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles