The Holiness of the Ordinary

Reflect

Have you ever allowed God to use the ordinary circumstances of your day to direct your growth? The conversations you have at work, the interruptions from your children, the chores and responsibilities that feel like they’re just getting in the way of what you want to accomplish: They are all given by God’s providence for our holiness.

Pray

Loving Jesus,

who proclaimed,

“blessed are the meek,”

give me the grace to remain meek and humble

as you direct the course of my day.

Help me to see that the perceived interruptions

are truly your intervention in my life.

Change my heart to recognize

that a change in plans is an opportunity

to say no to myself, and yes to you.

Amen

Act

Take time in a nightly examen to go over the day’s events to see how God is leading you more deeply in relationship with him through your everyday interactions.