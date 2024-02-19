Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

The Canticle of Mary

women smiling

Reflect

The Blessed Mother brings us so much joy and peace. Reflect on how she has been there for you, offering you a mother’s love and comfort.

Pray

Blessed Mother,
In your canticle in the Gospel of Luke,
you sang of your joy to Elizabeth.
Together, you were two women full of love for each other,
overflowing with the bliss of carrying children within.
Today, I imagine being Elizabeth
and hearing your soul proclaiming the greatness of the Lord.
Today, I celebrate that song and the beauty of you.

Act

Listen to a version of “Immaculate Mary.” The Daughters of St. Paul singers have a gorgeous version that will uplift you.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content