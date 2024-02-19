The Canticle of Mary

Reflect

The Blessed Mother brings us so much joy and peace. Reflect on how she has been there for you, offering you a mother’s love and comfort.

Pray

Blessed Mother,

In your canticle in the Gospel of Luke,

you sang of your joy to Elizabeth.

Together, you were two women full of love for each other,

overflowing with the bliss of carrying children within.

Today, I imagine being Elizabeth

and hearing your soul proclaiming the greatness of the Lord.

Today, I celebrate that song and the beauty of you.

Act

Listen to a version of “Immaculate Mary.” The Daughters of St. Paul singers have a gorgeous version that will uplift you.