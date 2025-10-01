St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Model for Prayer

Reflect

Whenever we feel slothful in our prayer lives or hesitant to perform a small act of penance, have you ever seriously considered what the reward for those small acts of love will be in heaven?

Pray

St. Thérèse of Lisieux,

You always trusted that Jesus holds nothing back from us,

but it is our own hesitation that prevents us from receiving his love more abundantly.

Help us to remember that we serve a good God,

who knocks at the door of our hearts, waiting to be let in.

Pray that we open our hearts to Christ and receive all that he has in store for us.

Amen

Act

Remember this quote from St. Thérèse throughout the day, “We can never have too much confidence in the good God. As we hope in him, so shall we receive.”