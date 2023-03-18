Pause + Pray

Responding with Compassion

Black man praying

Reflect 

From time to time, someone says something that hurts my feelings or elicits feelings of anger. I am tempted to say something to put them in their place. Then, without being a doormat, I pause and pray, asking whether their words have a ring of truth to them. Even if their words were gratuitous and inaccurate, I can respond in ways that don’t add fuel to the fire and lay the groundwork for a more positive relationship in the future.

Pray

God of infinite compassion,
Give me an understanding heart.
Help me be strong enough to forgive
And caring enough to speak the truth with love.
Amen.

Act

When you feel attacked, before responding, breathe deeply and center yourself. Discern what’s going on and act and speak in ways that bring healing to the situation.

Guided by Saints journal
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content