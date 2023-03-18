Responding with Compassion

Reflect

From time to time, someone says something that hurts my feelings or elicits feelings of anger. I am tempted to say something to put them in their place. Then, without being a doormat, I pause and pray, asking whether their words have a ring of truth to them. Even if their words were gratuitous and inaccurate, I can respond in ways that don’t add fuel to the fire and lay the groundwork for a more positive relationship in the future.

Pray

God of infinite compassion,

Give me an understanding heart.

Help me be strong enough to forgive

And caring enough to speak the truth with love.

Amen.

Act

When you feel attacked, before responding, breathe deeply and center yourself. Discern what’s going on and act and speak in ways that bring healing to the situation.