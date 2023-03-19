Reflect

God communicated to St. Joseph— among other biblical figures—in dreams. God communicates to us through dreams today as well. Of course, we dream when we are sleeping, but we also daydream while we’re at work, doing chores, and other moments in daily life. Those instances when we’re lost in sleep or in thought are reminders that God can get to us best when we get ourselves out of the way.

Pray

Jesus,

Speak to me in my dreams,

the place where my heart is most open and vulnerable.

I ask that you answer prayers in the way you see fit,

give direction when I’m lost in my head or in the world,

and instill clarity in the fog of life.

Most of all, strengthen my faith in you.

Amen.

Act

Look up the prayer ritual with the sleeping St. Joseph statue. Even if you don’t have the statue, try writing your prayer intentions down, and give them over to God.