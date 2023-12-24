Love, the Rose, is On the Way

Reflect

Today, let yourself reflect on the words from your favorite Christmas carols. Are there songs and stanzas that have been with you since childhood? Consider how they move you. Let them renew your sense of anticipation for Christmas Day.

Pray

Today we give thanks

for the stirring music

of the season.

All the songs that connect us

to each other,

and to past parts of our lives.

They carry precious memories.

What a joy to have music

each year

that fills the darkness of December

with hope.

Yes, love is on the way.

Act

Listen to the charming carol, “People, Look East,” and delight in the poetic way Christ is described as a guest, a rose, a bird, a star, the Lord.