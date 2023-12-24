Pause + Pray

Love, the Rose, is On the Way

christmas carol

Reflect 

Today, let yourself reflect on the words from your favorite Christmas carols. Are there songs and stanzas that have been with you since childhood? Consider how they move you. Let them renew your sense of anticipation for Christmas Day. 

Pray 

Today we give thanks
for the stirring music 
of the season. 
All the songs that connect us 
to each other, 
and to past parts of our lives. 
They carry precious memories. 
What a joy to have music 
each year 
that fills the darkness of December 
with hope.
Yes, love is on the way. 

Act 

Listen to the charming carol, “People, Look East,” and delight in the poetic way Christ is described as a guest, a rose, a bird, a star, the Lord.

Maureen O'Brien
