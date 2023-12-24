Love, the Rose, is On the Way

Reflect
Today, let yourself reflect on the words from your favorite Christmas carols. Are there songs and stanzas that have been with you since childhood? Consider how they move you. Let them renew your sense of anticipation for Christmas Day.
Pray
Today we give thanks
for the stirring music
of the season.
All the songs that connect us
to each other,
and to past parts of our lives.
They carry precious memories.
What a joy to have music
each year
that fills the darkness of December
with hope.
Yes, love is on the way.
Act
Listen to the charming carol, “People, Look East,” and delight in the poetic way Christ is described as a guest, a rose, a bird, a star, the Lord.