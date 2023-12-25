Being God’s Light in the World

Reflect

The prophet Isaiah proclaims that “the people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” Today, we rejoice in God’s light shining in darkness. We are challenged to look for God’s light, be God’s light in the world, and bring forth God’s light in the world. Today, in honor of the Light of the World, the Christ Child, let us let our light shine to give glory to God and new life to the world.

Pray

Light of the world,

Light of Bethlehem,

Who births all creation,

Let your light shine in me.

Let me be light-bearer and a light giver.

Help me to let my light shine brightly

To guide the lost and welcome the lonely,

And warm the forgotten and vulnerable.

Amen.

Act

As I child, I used to sing: “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. . . . Everywhere I go, I’m gonna let it shine.” Without drawing attention to yourself, let your light shine in the dark and chaotic places of life. Vow to be a light-giver and light-bearer in every situation and encounter, and let it shine.